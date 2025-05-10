DGMOs of India and Pakistan will talk again at 12 noon, May 12: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:35 IST
