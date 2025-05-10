CAQM asks Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to set up 'Parali Protection Force' at district, block levels to end stubble burning: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
