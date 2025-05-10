India consistently maintained uncompromising stance against terrorism in all forms, It will continue to do so: EAM Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
India consistently maintained uncompromising stance against terrorism in all forms, It will continue to do so: EAM Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leaders Urge Stronger Climate Commitments Ahead of COP30 as Global Warming Surges
Adityanath's Stance: Zero Tolerance for Security Threats
Bomb Threats Shake Hotels in Capital
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Visits Cloudburst-Hit Ramban: A Commitment to Restore and Reassure
Pioneering Survey of Rani Lake's Glacial Threats Complete