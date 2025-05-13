Trump in Saudi Arabia speech to urge Iran toward a 'new and a better path' as he pushes for new nuclear deal, reports AP.
PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:06 IST
Trump in Saudi Arabia speech to urge Iran toward a 'new and a better path' as he pushes for new nuclear deal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Questions Multiple Sedition Trials for One Speech
Indonesia's Legal Turn: Protecting Free Speech from Defamation Risks
Supreme Court's Stand on Hate Speech: FIRs Clubbed for Joint Trials in Madurai
Indonesian Free Speech Under Siege: Amnesty's Stark Warning
Indonesia's Court Limits Defamation Law Use in Favor of Free Speech