Trump says he's moving to normalise relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace', reports AP.
PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
