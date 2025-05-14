Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Calls Out Pakistan's Terror Ties
India's Swift Response to Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Tensions Along LoC
India-UK Economic Talks: Goyal Paves the Path for Enhanced Trade Ties
Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India
American Author Stephen Knapp Honored with Padma Shri for Promoting Indian Vedic Culture