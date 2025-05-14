CCPA asks e-commerce firms to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flag: Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:53 IST
CCPA asks e-commerce firms to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flag: Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Vindicated in CWG Case
"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Haj Pilgrimage, Emphasizes Seamless Experience
Union Minister Backs 'Phule' Film for National Influence
Govt's decision on caste census has exposed difference between true intentions and empty sloganeering: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.