Indian Muslims don't want to be mere voters, they want to be equal citizens with rights: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
