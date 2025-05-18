India's trade relationship with Bangladesh will be on reciprocal terms: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
India's trade relationship with Bangladesh will be on reciprocal terms: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade Caught in Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Policy Crisis
Landmark UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
U.S.-Britain Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
US Stock Futures Rise Amid Trade Policy Optimism
Japan's Economy Faces a 0.7% Shrink Amid Trade Policy Concerns