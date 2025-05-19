Being public representative you should use every single word sensibly: SC to MP Minister on remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Being public representative you should use every single word sensibly: SC to MP Minister on remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assault Underscores Security Concerns for Turkish Politicians
Supreme Court Shields Its Integrity Amid Controversy
ECI Engages BSP in Strategic Dialogue to Bolster Electoral Integrity
Tensions Escalate Amidst Operation Sindoor: Politicians Urge Social Media Vigilance
No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Col Sofiya Qureshi.