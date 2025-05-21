Relieved and heartened that Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad granted interim bail: Ashoka University.
PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Relieved and heartened that Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad granted interim bail: Ashoka University.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Upholds Democratic Justice's Victory in North Carolina Supreme Court Race
Bosnia and Herzegovina Secures World Bank Support for Just Energy Transition
Afghans Urge Islamic Emirate Support Amid Rising Deportations
US Pledges Robust Support to India Against Terrorism Amidst Growing Tensions
Assam's Ex Gratia Support for Pahalgam Victims