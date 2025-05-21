Trump administration violated court order on third-country deportations with flight linked to South Sudan, judge says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:41 IST
Trump administration violated court order on third-country deportations with flight linked to South Sudan, judge says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- deportation
- court order
- South Sudan
- immigration
- legal
- violation
- judge
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Deportation Plans Stir Tensions with Libya: A New Chapter in U.S. Immigration Policy
Global Trade Shifts: Key Deals and Legal Battles in Focus
Legal Battle: Smokey Robinson Faces $50 Million Lawsuit from Former Housekeepers
UN Condemns Aerial Bombing of MSF Hospital in South Sudan as War Crime
Decoding Legal Jargon: Understanding the American Legal System