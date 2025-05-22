Row over liquor shop licences: Enforcement Directorate is violating federal principle, how can it raid TASMAC, asks SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Row over liquor shop licences: Enforcement Directorate is violating federal principle, how can it raid TASMAC, asks SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Deportation Controversy: Libya as New Destination?
Controversy Erupts at University of Washington Over Pro-Palestinian Protest
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Missile Strikes Stir Controversy
Cash Controversy Engulfs Justice Yashwant Varma: Supreme Court Panel Confirms Allegations
Panama in Uproar: Controversy Over US Military Agreement