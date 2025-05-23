Our government follows zero tolerance policy, be it terrorism or Naxalism: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Our government follows zero tolerance policy, be it terrorism or Naxalism: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Uniting Parties for National Security
BSF says it is stopping ceremonial retreat events at all 3 border points along Pakistan border in Punjab in view of public safety.
PM calls for continued alertness, clear communication; reaffirms commitment to national security, operational preparedness, citizen safety.
PM Modi chairs meeting with secretaries of ministries to review preparedness in light of recent national security-related developments.
Operation Sindoor: Strengthening National Security Through Unified Action