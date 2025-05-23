RBI says it will give govt Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend for FY25, higher than Rs 2.1 lakh crore paid in FY24.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:21 IST
RBI says it will give govt Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend for FY25, higher than Rs 2.1 lakh crore paid in FY24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Central Bank Reduces Key Policy Rate: A Strategic Monetary Easing Move
Norway's Central Bank Maintains 17-year High Interest Rate
Captain Technocast Limited Reports Robust FY25 Financial Performance
China's Central Bank Boosts Support for Trade and Consumption
Dollar Gains Amid Trade Optimism and Varied Central Bank Moves