Israeli tank and gunfire heard as crowds of Palestinians try to reach an aid centre in south Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Muwasi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
