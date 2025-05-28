A former surgeon in France receives maximum prison sentence of 20 years over the rape of hundreds of underage victims, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:35 IST
