Israel says it will establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:50 IST
Israel says it will establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
India Stands Firm Against China's Renaming Controversy
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
Tensions Escalate as Israel Intercepts Missile Amid Global Diplomacy
Trump's Diplomacy: Navigating Nuclear Tensions in South Asia