Tensions Escalate in Bagalkote: Stone-Pelting Incident Sparks Controversy

In Bagalkote, tensions flared up as some individuals allegedly hurled stones at meat shops, disregarding prohibitory orders. The disturbance occurred when a procession initiated in the old town escalated near a mosque at Kila Oni in Navanagar area.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal stated that only one individual, identified as Tanzeer, has been caught on video throwing stones. No severe injuries were reported, but seven more arrests were made related to obstructing police duties. Prohibitory orders have since been enforced in affected areas to prevent further unrest.

The situation garnered political comments, with BJP MP Narayanasa Bandage criticizing the Congress government for alleged biases against Hindus. He announced a forthcoming procession, questioning the presence of over 200 congregants at the mosque despite the restrictions.

