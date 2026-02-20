Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bagalkote: Stone-Pelting Incident Sparks Controversy

Prohibitory orders were defied in Bagalkote, leading to stone-pelting incidents near a mosque. Eight people were arrested, including Tanzeer, the alleged prime accused. Police imposed stricter measures to ensure peace. Political accusations arose against the Congress government, accused of being 'anti-Hindu' by BJP MP Narayanasa Bandage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:49 IST
In Bagalkote, tensions flared up as some individuals allegedly hurled stones at meat shops, disregarding prohibitory orders. The disturbance occurred when a procession initiated in the old town escalated near a mosque at Kila Oni in Navanagar area.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal stated that only one individual, identified as Tanzeer, has been caught on video throwing stones. No severe injuries were reported, but seven more arrests were made related to obstructing police duties. Prohibitory orders have since been enforced in affected areas to prevent further unrest.

The situation garnered political comments, with BJP MP Narayanasa Bandage criticizing the Congress government for alleged biases against Hindus. He announced a forthcoming procession, questioning the presence of over 200 congregants at the mosque despite the restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

