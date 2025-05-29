Sikkim has potential to become hub of adventure sports: PM Modi at statehood event.
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim has potential to become hub of adventure sports: PM Modi at statehood event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion
Preventable Temple Stampede: Goa Committee Shares Findings and Recommendations
Andhra Pradesh's Vision of a Thriving Port-Based Economy
A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy
US News Spotlight: Tumult in Politics and Economy