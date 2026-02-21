Jharkhand's Economy: A Growth Outlook Despite Slowing Pace

Jharkhand's economy is poised for a growth rate of 5.96% in the 2026-27 fiscal year, a slight dip from the current estimate of 6.17%, as reported in the state economic survey presented to the assembly on Saturday.

The survey highlights that Jharkhand achieved an economic growth of 7.02% in 2024-25, surpassing the national average of 6.5% and marking the fourth successive year of growth above 7%.

Looking ahead, the state's GSDP is predicted to hit Rs 3,41,064 crore by 2026-27. Meanwhile, per capita income is forecasted to rise significantly, reaching Rs 1,35,195 at current prices by 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)