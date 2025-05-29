Easing supply-chain pressure, softening commodity prices, higher agri output on above-normal rains augur well for FY26 inflation outlook: RBI.
Easing supply-chain pressure, softening commodity prices, higher agri output on above-normal rains augur well for FY26 inflation outlook: RBI.
