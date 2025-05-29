TMC regime not ready to accept its mistakes in school jobs scam, it is blaming courts, judicial system, alleges PM Modi.
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC regime not ready to accept its mistakes in school jobs scam, it is blaming courts, judicial system, alleges PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minister Nkabane Backs SIU Probe into NSF Amid Calls for Accountability
Delhi's Direct Line to Governance: Public Grievance Revolution
Corruption Crackdown: Inspector Arrested for Bribe in School Dispute
NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption
Gensol Engineering Faces Tribunal Over Fund Diversion and Governance Issues