An Argentine court declares a mistrial in the high-profile case over the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:12 IST
An Argentine court declares a mistrial in the high-profile case over the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Seeks Answers on Juvenile Justice Delays
Shocking Revelations: Cassie Testifies Against Diddy in High-Profile Case
Justice Delayed: Pune's Tragic Porsche Crash and the Quest for Accountability
Court Clears NRI Scientist of Rape Accusations in High-Profile Case
Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC questions MP minister's apology, asks if it was ''crocodile tears'' to wriggle out of legal proceedings.