MHA insisted on deployment of BSF during Murshidabad riots in Bengal, but TMC govt didn't allow it to happen: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
