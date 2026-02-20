Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a hearing at a magistrate's court in Bhiwandi this Saturday, concerning a defamation case initiated by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, according to his lawyer.

The appearance is mandatory as Gandhi must provide a new surety, following the death of his previous guarantor, Shivraj Patil, a former Union minister. The court directed Leader of Opposition Gandhi to be present for the surety formalities.

The case dates back to a 2014 statement by Gandhi, alleging RSS involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, which Kunte claims defamed the organization's image. Hearings have been adjourned and will continue on February 21.

