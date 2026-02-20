Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update
Rahul Gandhi is set to appear in a Bhiwandi court concerning a defamation case filed by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte. This is due to the death of Gandhi’s surety, Shivraj Patil. The case stems from remarks made by Gandhi in 2014 that the RSS was behind Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a hearing at a magistrate's court in Bhiwandi this Saturday, concerning a defamation case initiated by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, according to his lawyer.
The appearance is mandatory as Gandhi must provide a new surety, following the death of his previous guarantor, Shivraj Patil, a former Union minister. The court directed Leader of Opposition Gandhi to be present for the surety formalities.
The case dates back to a 2014 statement by Gandhi, alleging RSS involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, which Kunte claims defamed the organization's image. Hearings have been adjourned and will continue on February 21.
