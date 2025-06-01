A Ukrainian security official says Kyiv has destroyed more than 40 military aircraft in a drone attack deep in Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
