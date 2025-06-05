Syria agrees to give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN nuclear watchdog head tells AP, reports AP.
PTI | Damascus | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:08 IST
Syria agrees to give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN nuclear watchdog head tells AP, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- nuclear
- inspectors
- UN
- watchdog
- transparency
- non-proliferation
- access
- sites
- AP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Questions Transparency Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions
Opposition Demands Government Transparency After India-Pakistan Border Tensions
WTO Members Deepen Dialogue on Plastics Pollution, Eye Global Standards and Trade Transparency
Supreme Court Showdown: The Battle Over Government Transparency
Tripura Enhances Transparency in Public Distribution with New Appointments