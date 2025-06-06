Sensex jumps 746.95 points to settle at 82,188.99; Nifty surges 252.15 points to 25,003.05.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:04 IST
Sensex jumps 746.95 points to settle at 82,188.99; Nifty surges 252.15 points to 25,003.05.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Equities Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Focus Shifts to Key Economic Indicators
Silver Soars: Precious Metal Hits Record High Amid Global Cues
US Stocks Near Record Highs Amid Tariff Uncertainties
UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May
Canada's Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid US Tariffs