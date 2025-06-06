India's forex reserves drop USD 1.237 billion to USD 691.485 billion for the week ended May 30, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:07 IST
