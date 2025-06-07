Recent conclusion of India-UK FTA, double contribution convention truly a milestone: Jaishankar in meeting with UK Foreign Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Recent conclusion of India-UK FTA, double contribution convention truly a milestone: Jaishankar in meeting with UK Foreign Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- UK
- FTA
- Jaishankar
- Foreign Secretary
- economic ties
- trade
- relations
- agreement
- market
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Japan's Akazawa Seeks Tariff Resolution in U.S. Visit
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
Bridging Financial Ties: Jamie Dimon Meets with China Trade Head
Vietnam’s Push for Market Economy Status in Trade Talks