We have seen model of minimum govt maximum governance through Digital India: Adityanath on 11 years of Modi govt.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
We have seen model of minimum govt maximum governance through Digital India: Adityanath on 11 years of Modi govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Public Finance Act Overhaul to Boost Fiscal Transparency and Accountability
Rajasthan High Court Halts Panchayat Restructuring Over Transparency Concerns
Haryana's Commitment to Transparency: New Chief Information Commissioner Sworn In
Tata Motors Unveils Tax Transparency Report for FY25
Revamping Germany's Military: Efficiency through Reform