Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:36 IST
Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- execution
- Islamic State
- militants
- 2018 attack
- detained
- terrorism
- national security
- justice
- AP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aaditya Thackeray Blasts Maharashtra Govt Over Corruption and Urges Unified Stand Against Terrorism
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
Strengthening Bonds: India and Guyana's Unified Front Against Terrorism
India's United Front in DR Congo Against Terrorism