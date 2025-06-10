Why security personnel were absent at terror attack site in Pahalgam, asks Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Why security personnel were absent at terror attack site in Pahalgam, asks Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Public Finance Act Overhaul to Boost Fiscal Transparency and Accountability
India Expands Diplomatic Offensive After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Delhi Deluge: Accountability on the Line After Minto Bridge Flood
Pahalgam Memorial: A Tribute to Terror Attack Victims
Supreme Court Slams Haryana Over Mining Mafia: A Call for Accountability