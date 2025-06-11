Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry, reports AP.
PTI | Seattle | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:53 IST
Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Travis Decker
- ex-soldier
- manhunt
- Washington
- backcountry
- deaths
- daughters
- AP
- authorities
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry in Balochistan: Allegations of Staged Encounters and Custodial Deaths
India's Heat Dilemma: Unreliable Data, Undercounted Deaths
World saw anger of our daughters and sisters in form of Operation Sindoor: PM Modi in Kanpur.
Karnataka Faces Rising Covid-19 Challenges Amid Elderly Deaths
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings