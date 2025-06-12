Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stock of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad; speaks to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu: Official.
Rescue teams have been mobilised, all efforts being made to ensure medical aid and relief: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Ahmedabad plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says all agencies to take swift, coordinated action.