Israel says it has completed widespread operation against air defences in western Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST
Israel says it has completed widespread operation against air defences in western Iran, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Suspends Key Tech Sales to China Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Uncertainty about global trade post-protectionist measures and protracted geopolitical tensions pose downside risks to growth, says RBI.
Complex Negotiation Efforts for Scholar's Release Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Envoys Present Credentials Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
At least 111 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in central Nigeria, AP reports quoting official.