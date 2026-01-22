European Corporate Health: A Strained Outlook Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The forecast for European corporate health has taken a downturn, according to recent data released on Thursday. Despite a temporary relief from U.S. tariffs, geopolitical tensions are casting a shadow, impacting the traditional alliances of the West.

Analysts anticipated a 4.1% drop in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 but now expect a slightly worse decline of 4.2%. This downturn reflects growing pressures faced by European firms amidst global political uncertainties.

LSEG I/B/E/S data provides this insight, revealing the broader economic challenges as firms navigate a challenging geopolitical landscape, adding strain to once-stable business environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)