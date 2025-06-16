Left Menu

Census 2027 will include caste enumeration: MHA spokesperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST
Census 2027 will include caste enumeration: MHA spokesperson.
  • Country:
  • India

Census 2027 will include caste enumeration: MHA spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025