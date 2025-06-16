Census 2027 will include caste enumeration: MHA spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST
Budget has never been a constraint for Census as allocation of funds is always ensured by govt: MHA spokesperson.
Govt decided to commence process of census forthwith which will complete on March 1, 2027, the reference date for Census: MHA spokesperson.