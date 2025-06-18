To boost defence cooperation, a plan will be made: PM Modi in Croatia.
PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:45 IST
To boost defence cooperation, a plan will be made: PM Modi in Croatia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Errol Musk's Spiritual and Green Mission in India
Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: India's Stand on Terrorism
India's Parliamentary Delegation: Strengthening Global Ties Against Terrorism
India's Global Anti-Terror Campaign Receives Robust International Support
Clash to Conclave: Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Channel with India Post-Operation Sindoor