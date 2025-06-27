Trump says he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:54 IST
