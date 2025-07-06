Today, world needs new multipolar & inclusive world order; this will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions: PM.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:41 IST
Today, world needs new multipolar & inclusive world order; this will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WMO Strengthens Gender Equality Drive with New Action Plan and Leadership Roles
Transgender Community's Call for Equality Rings Loud at Pride March
PTI Criticizes Government Over 'Absurd' Economic Data and Calls for Reforms
Oman Introduces Landmark Income Tax for High Earners to Boost Fiscal Reforms
B-2 Bombers, Health Insurance Reforms, and NBA Triumphs: U.S. Domestic News Highlights