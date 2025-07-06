We express concern about ongoing conflicts, current state of polarisation and fragmentation in international order: BRICS declaration.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:32 IST
We express concern about ongoing conflicts, current state of polarisation and fragmentation in international order: BRICS declaration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Strikes on Iran Spark Global Concerns
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Ignite Global Concerns
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Missile Launches and U.S. Airstrikes Stir Global Concerns
IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains