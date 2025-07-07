Kaladan multimodal transport project between India, Myanmar to be operational by 2027: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
