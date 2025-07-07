Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack on bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is now sinking in the Red Sea, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:39 IST
