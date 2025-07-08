Babasaheb Ambedkar said we all believe in supremacy of Constitution: CJI Gavai in address to Maharashtra legislature.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Babasaheb Ambedkar said we all believe in supremacy of Constitution: CJI Gavai in address to Maharashtra legislature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate
ConCourt at 30: Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Honour Beacon of Democracy
Georgia's Opposition Crackdown: A Struggle for Democracy
Emergency Reflections: Shah Defends Democracy, Criticizes Congress
Democracy Remembered: Commemorating 50 Years Since India's Emergency