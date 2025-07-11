BJP sides with capitalists while Congress stands with poor people, Dalits, tribals, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
