CBI takes over investigation in the custodial death of temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivagangai, files FIR against police: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
