Stable and constructive Sino-India ties are not only to our benefit, but that of the world as well: Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
