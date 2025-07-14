Measures towards normalising people-to-people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation:Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:47 IST
Measures towards normalising people-to-people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation:Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Wang
- people-to-people
- cooperation
- diplomacy
- China
- India
- exchanges
- relations
- understanding
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: Indian Delicacies in Space
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Prime Minister Modi and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Chart India's Celestial Aspirations
India Rebuts Blame in Waziristan Attack
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China